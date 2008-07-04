Two-Faced Mac-like Windows Desktop

Designer Vijayakrishnan gives us a tour of his gorgeous Windows multi-desktop, which makes you look at it three times to figure out what operating system he's using. With a Mac style and a few free programs like RocketDock, Deskspace, and Findexer, he's really tricked out Windows XP. Get closeups of each of his two main desktops—shown here in a rotating cube—after the jump.
Here's desktop #1, running Enso, Doomi, Findexer, Rocketdock, QTTabbar:
Here's desktop #2, running Jing and RocketDock.
Click through to the Flickr photo and mouse over it to see what programs are what.
Dude, just get a mac.....