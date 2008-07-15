Twittervision shows tweets on world map

Twittervision shows real-time posts from Twitter users around the world on a Google Maps interface, providing odd insights from all corners of the globe. You can get added to the site by following 'twittervision' on Twitter itself, and use simple location codes to change where your tweet appears. We haven't managed to think of a productive use for this yet, but it's an interesting way of identifying new Twitter users who might be worth following. (Thanks Clinton!) [Twittervision]
Hey a flexible interface to track the users locations from where they actually access their accounts....