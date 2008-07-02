Twitter Users Worth Following

Sure you can waste a whole lot of time hearing about what your friends ate for lunch on micro-blogging service Twitter, but if you're already a Twitter addict, you might as well make your time there as productive as possible. My fellow Twitterers, while it's impossible to avoid some useless noise on Twitter, there are a few tweeters and bots that offer up-to-the-minute alerts, useful information, functionality, and inspiration. Here are a few Twitter users—besides your friends—worth following.

News: While there are a gazillion news sites syndicating their content to Twitter, drowning out all your friends with constant automated tweets, cnnbrk (CNN breaking news) is a really good, infrequent source of big stories—like when Tim Russert passed and Clinton ended her campaign. Updates happen every few days, only when there's truly worthy news. While a little more sporadic, space geeks should also check out NASA.

Deals: Surely there are more of these out there, but two great deal alert tweeters are AmazonMP3 and Woot.

Inspiration/Instruction: Get "daily wisdom" delivered to your Twitter stream with tinybuddha, and short recipe ideas with cookbook.

Software Project updates: Twitter's also a nice way to keep up with your favourite software projects. I follow xbmc, firefox_answers, TwerpScan, and of course, twitter_status.

Who are your favourite useful Twitter users, bots, and news-you-can-use sources? Let us know in the comments.