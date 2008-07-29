Twitter100 helps track Twitter followers

A common complaint about Twitter (when it's actually up) is that follower management and tracking can be tricky. While stopping short of being a full-blown client, Twitter100 makes it easier to get an overview of who's watching your tweets and what they're up to, by presenting the 100 most recent tweets from your followers. (Unlike most Twitter apps, you also don't need to supply a password, though that also means no reply options.) The site is supported by advertising, but this is embedded in a pretty unobtrusive way. For serious Twitterers, it's a useful option that's much quicker to read than the standard site. (Thanks Simon!) [Twitter100]