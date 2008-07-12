Turn Your Photos into a Small Planet

Blogger Tom Hole details an image editing technique for turning a digital photo landscape into a tiny planet. To start off you'll need to create a 360-degree panoramic photo. The author uses a shareware app called PTGui to create the panorama, but we've covered how to create panoramic photos with free software already. Once you're there, the author describes how to process the panoramic pic with either GIMP (the free, open-source photo editor) or Photoshop (the not free one) to end up with the very cool small planet effect. If you've made your own little planet in the past, let's see how it worked out for you in the comments.