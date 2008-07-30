Turn Your Nintendo DS into a Translation Dictionary

The Street Static weblog provides a detailed step-by-step tutorial for turning your Nintendo DS into a portable translation dictionary. The process requires a free DS application called NewDictS, then takes advantage of previously mentioned StarDict's open-source dictionaries. When you're done, your Nintendo DS can translate and define English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, French, and more. We don't have a DS at Lifehacker HQ, so let's hear how it works for you if you give NewDictS a run.
I've been trying to get this work, but I'm having a lot of problems. I can manage to load up the program, but it doesn't seem to work, and only displays a couple of chinese characters surrounding the word "idx"