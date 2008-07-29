Turn Off Crash Reports to Speed Up iPhone Sync

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Any iPhone or iPod touch running the 2.0 firmware can use a little speed boost when it comes to syncing, and some intrepid tweakers have found at least one no-pain way to boost syncing time, at least a little bit. To disable iTunes taking the time to send error or crash reports to Apple every sync, turn off automatic syncing (if enabled) on your phone/iPod, right-click on the unit in iTunes, and click "Reset Warnings." The next time you sync, your system will ask if you want to send the reports. Un-check the "Do not ask me again" option, hit "Don't Send," and you're good to go. It's not going to eliminate the longer lags for application syncing, but it might help move things along. (Screenshot via Gear Diary)

