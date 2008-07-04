A notebook PC with a broken hinge might not seem much use to anybody, but blogger Frederic Sebton had a nifty idea: install the popular arcade emulator MAME, pop the whole thing into a sideboard from IKEA, and voila! You've got a cocktail-style arcade cabinet (one you sit down to play at). With basic notebooks now so cheap, it could be tempting to build a similar project with a brand-new machine especially maimed and MAMEd for the occasion. [Frederic Sebton via Ikea Hacker]
Turn a broken notebook into a cocktail arcade cabinet
I have a week off from Wednesday to Wednesday. I am so going to build one of these! I've attempted an Arcade cabinet before, have all the parts but not enough time or space -> this looks perfect for me!
Thanks LifeHacker!