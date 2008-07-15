Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

TuneUp Automatically Updates and Fixes Your iTunes Metadata

Windows only: Music application TuneUp scans your iTunes library to fill in and clean up your music's metadata, including album art. After you install it, just point it at songs in your library you want to clean up; TuneUp fingerprints and analyzes them and then provides a diagnostic overview of your missing or incorrect metadata. You can then verify and clean up all your metadata with the stroke of a button. In theory it's very similar to previously mentioned MusicBrainz, but it's an altogether fresh take with a few more features.

For example, similar to the previously mentioned iConcertCal, TuneUp lists upcoming concerts for artists in your library; it also lets you explore your music through a web digest of YouTube videos, articles, and merchandise related to bands you like. I just finished testing TuneUp on around 40 entirely unlabeled or poorly labelled tracks, and the results have been impressive. Not only does the app update the metadata with accurate, consistent information, but it does it all live, updating your library on the fly. TuneUp is ad-supported and free to use, but you're limited to 500 cleans and 50 cover art look-ups per month. A premium version without any limitations is also available for $US12 annually or a lifetime price of $US20. TuneUp is Windows only, with a Mac version planned for later this year.

TuneUp Beta Download

Comments

  • Par Anoid Guest

    Isn't anybody concerned about the security aspects of this app? The EULA points out that TuneUp/GraceNote gets AND STORES a list of every track in your iTunes. Sony owns GraceNote. Do YOU want to tell Sony about every song on your HDD?

    0
  • Sean Thomas Guest

    I don't feel threatened by Sony knowing what type of music I listen to. Not exactly top secret/ confidential,they can't do much with that information other that make me some good playlists.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles