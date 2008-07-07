TrueCrypt 6.0 Cranks Up Multi-Core Speed, Adds OS X/Linux Features

Windows/Mac/Linux: TrueCrypt 6.0, the latest and improved version of the powerful software encryption tool, has been released. New to this version are the additions of hidden volume tools—the ability to create virtual, encrypted drives only viewable by yourself—to the OS X and Linux versions, and to hide an entire operating system behind encryption in Windows. Systems with multi-core CPUs will see improved encrypt/decrypt performance boosted by 100% for each CPU (important when hibernating/suspending with encrypted drives), and "backup headers" which provide last-chance recovery for encrypted drives and files that get damaged. Want to put TrueCrypt to work on your rig? Check out Gina's guide to encrypting your data. TrueCrypt 6.0 is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.