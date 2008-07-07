Transform Defunct Speakers into a Media Cabinet

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

DIY web site Instructables has a clever step-by-step for turning your broken but snappy cabinet speakers into a DVD storage cabinet. Last week we posted a guide to clearing your DVD clutter, and if you've got a little time and a speaker you don't mind gutting, this little DIY is the perfect complement. Of course people may wonder why you've got two sets of speakers in your living room, but that only means you've done a nice job obscuring your media library. In practice, this media cabinet appears to be holding DVDs along with a few Nintendo cartridges, and since you're picking the shelf height yourself, you can make sure everything fits perfectly to maximize your storage space.

Turn broken speakers into a snappy media cabinet [Instructables]

