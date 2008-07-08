Total Commander Pocket Reins in Your Mobile Files

Windows Mobile/CE/Smart phones: Wrangle files on your handheld with the portable version of popular Explorer replacement Total Commander. Bringing the increased functionality to Windows Mobile devices and smart phones that it brought to desktop users, Total Commander makes manipulating your files and directory structures on smaller devices a breeze. Zip and unzip files, edit the registry, view files in single pane, dual pane, or tree views, and even FTP and browse your LAN all from within Total Commander. Unlike its bigger desktop brother, Total Commander for mobile devices is a free download.
