Tomizone promises free Wi-Fi for iPhone users



Users who buy an iPhone from Optus or Telstra will get free Wi-Fi access at those telcos' hotspots, but what if your iPhone is jailbroken or with another carrier? Hotspot provider Tomizone is trying to tempt iPhone users by offering free access to iPhone users at its network of hotspots for three months from July 11, the iPhone launch date. Tomizone relies on individuals and businesses signing up to act as individual providers, so the current coverage map looks a bit thin (though the company claims 600 locations in Australasia). It could be a useful option if you're out and about and don't want to use up your download cap. Basic access prices post-deal or for laptop users are also reasonable, at $3 an hour or $4 for a day pass.

