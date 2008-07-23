Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

ToDo Embeds the Contents of Todo.txt onto Your Desktop

Windows only: Tiny utility ToDo pins the contents of your todo.txt file onto your PC's desktop. We already showed you how to incorporate text files onto your desktop using the multi-featured and complicated Samurize; ToDo is the other end of the feature spectrum in that it only does this one thing. Your todo.txt file must live on your desktop to use ToDo, and you can't (yet?) change the text colour or position of the output, so you've got to be using a light-coloured wallpaper for the text to be legible. Hopefully ToDo will get a few more configuration options to make it extra useful soon. ToDo is a free download for Windows only, and requires .NET 3.5 to run. Thanks, Dan!

ToDo [CodePlex]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles