ToDo Embeds the Contents of Todo.txt onto Your Desktop

Windows only: Tiny utility ToDo pins the contents of your todo.txt file onto your PC's desktop. We already showed you how to incorporate text files onto your desktop using the multi-featured and complicated Samurize; ToDo is the other end of the feature spectrum in that it only does this one thing. Your todo.txt file must live on your desktop to use ToDo, and you can't (yet?) change the text colour or position of the output, so you've got to be using a light-coloured wallpaper for the text to be legible. Hopefully ToDo will get a few more configuration options to make it extra useful soon. ToDo is a free download for Windows only, and requires .NET 3.5 to run. Thanks, Dan!