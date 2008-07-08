TinyURL adds custom shortcuts

Venerable URL shortening service TinyURL has caught up with its rivals by adding a feature allowing you to define your own short names (or as it calls them, custom aliases), rather than just accepting the supplied random stream of characters. Most of the obvious choices have already been grabbed, but it's worth a try if you have a particular abbreviation in mind and a long site address to deal with. Some points to bear in mind: you can't associate a given URL with more than one abbreviation, and for short site names the abbreviated version might not end up much shorter.