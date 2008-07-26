Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

This Week's Best Posts

If any of Lifehacker's best posts this week passed you by, catch up with a quick recap:

  • ABC launches free iView online TV service
    "ABC iView has now been opened up to all Australian Internet users, offering access to a fair chunk of the national broadcaster's output on full-screen streaming video across six channels."
  • WorldPurchases gives global access to US stores
    " It's a familiar problem: you spot an item you want in an online store, and then discover that it won't deliver to a non-US address or without a US credit card."
  • Jailbreak iPhone 2.0 with PwnageTool
    "When you don't want to depend solely on the official App Store to get your iPhone 2.0 applications, you want to jailbreak your iPhone or iPod touch—and less than two weeks after the iPhone 2.0 launch, it's easier than ever to do with your new device."
  • The Best Tech Tools and Fitness Plans to Get in Shape
    "If there's one thing geeks and non-geeks alike all share, it's an aversion to exercise. No matter how much you'd like to slim your waistline and lose the belly, it's difficult to find a workout routine that not only works, but one that fits your needs and is easy to stick to."
  • Top 10 Printable Paper Productivity Tools
    "There's a reason there's still so much paper around in this hyper-connected, everything-online age: the stuff is cheap, portable, compatible with all your applications, and everyone masters the interface by the time they're out of the first grade."
  • Would a Prettier Linux Make You Switch?
    "Ubuntu founder Mark Shuttleworth (who we interviewed last year) announced that he's out to make Linux a better-looking operating system than Mac OS X—within two years."
  • DVD Catalyst Rips DVDs to Friendly Formats in One Click
    "Windows only: Free application DVD Catalyst Free rips videos from DVDs to device-friendly formats for your iPod, iPhone, PSP, PS3, Xbox, smartphone, and more in one simple click."
  • Five Best Alternative File Managers
    "If you're any sort of power user, you've bumped up against the limitations of your operating system's default file manager on countless occasions."
  • Outlook vs. Gmail—The Definitive Comparison
    "Gmail launched in 2004 and has matured each year, but Microsoft Outlook (with Exchange) is still the most popular tool for accessing email. Comparing the two side by side, is it time to jump ship from either platform?"

