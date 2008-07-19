This Week's Best Posts

This week's most popular posts include:
- How to ditch MobileMe and get push on your iPhone
"If MobileMe is driving you nuts, or you just don't fancy the annual service fee, blogger Beau Giles outlines how you can get similar results using NuevaSync and Google's mail service."
- Vodafone denies iPhone cap plan confusion
"Why won't Vodafone acknowledge the confusion over its plans, and what will it do for customers who have signed up on the basis of a contract which it seems Vodafone doesn't want to honour? "
- One Hundred Push Ups Takes You from Zero to a Hundred in Six Weeks
"Web site One Hundred Push Ups details a training plan for going from 0 to 100 push-ups in a matter of six weeks."
- Top 10 Computer Annoyances and How to Fix Them
"Computers are supposed to make our lives easier, but too much of the time they can be frustrating, time-wasting, stubborn machines."
- Why You're Better Off Avoiding the iPhone
"If you're a free software lover who's concerned about your privacy and the limitations of DRM, you don't want an iPhone."
- Five Best Windows Backup Tools
"Your data is your life, and if you're not backing it up regularly, you're flirting with disaster."
