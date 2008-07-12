Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

This Week's Best Posts

Happy weekend y'all! Before you head out into your weekend, make sure you didn't miss any of the good stuff published here this week:

  • How to get free iPhone data on a Vodafone plan
    "On the face of it, Vodafone's iPhone plans don't look particularly cheap and doesn't offer any free Wi-Fi hotspots, but it turns out that there's a catch you may be able to use to get a lot more data."
  • Slim Ink posts books to your door
    "Voracious book lover but find it difficult to get to the local library? Australian book rental site Slim Ink could solve your reading woes."
  • What's Good (and Free!) in the iTunes App Store
    "More than 550 new applications arrived for the iPhone and iPod touch this morning in iTunes' brand new App Store and more than 130 of them are available for free."
  • "Better" Firefox Extension Updates Now Available
    "Spent the long weekend posting a rash of 'Better' extension updates that add features, fix bugs, and offer full Firefox 3 compatibility."
  • iTunes 7.7 Now Available For Download
    "Apple just made the latest version of iTunes 7.7 available for download and it includes the newly-opened iTunes App Store, which is available for iPhone users who have the iPhone 2.0 Software Update."
  • Kid-Proof Your PC with SteadyState
    "When you've got your Windows XP or Vista setup running perfectly, you don't want to lose all your painstaking customisations to a reckless tot, an experiment-minded friend or spouse, or a rogue system-lousing program."
  • Are You a Productivity Hobbyist?
    "Let's face it: if you've spent much time in the productivity blogosphere, then 100 more motivation hacks, 50 more Firefox plug-ins, and additional GTD system tweaks probably aren't going to make you that much more productive."

