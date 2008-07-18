The New iGoogle Gets Full Screen Gmail

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you're using the new iGoogle since we took you on a screenshot tour and showed you how to enable it, you've now got a robust, full screen version of Gmail in iGoogle. Back when we toured the new iGoogle, we told you that full screen gadgets were coming but not yet available. Now the Gmail gadget can go full screen, and it looks and feels very much like regular old Gmail. You can read, compose, and archive email just as you would from Gmail (no labelling yet). Likewise, RSS feeds now look and feel very much like Google Reader.


Other gadgets appear to be taking advantage of the full screen view as well, including the weather gadget, which now integrates with Google Maps and displays air quality and airport conditions. If you haven't made the jump to the new iGoogle yet (enabling it requires that you call yourself a developer), don't worry—word is that it'll start rolling out sometime this month. Thanks Mason!

