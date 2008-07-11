The Mobile Photo Enhancer Improves Camera Phone Pics



Windows only: Although the quality of camera phone pictures has increased over time, many camera phones still leave a lot to be desired. If you have a bunch of camera phone pictures you'd really like to keep but the quality seems a bit off, a run through the free Mobile Photo Enhancer might be your saving grace. With single and batch processing, Mobile Photo Enhancer has a host of tweaks to correct problems like low contrast, vignetting at the edges, poor sharpness and artefacts. While it won't make your photos of Mardi Gras revelry look like they were taken with a medium format camera, it will put a little sparkle back in your beads. The Mobile Photo Enhancer is a free download for Windows only.