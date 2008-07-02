Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

The cost of downgrading from Vista to XP

AnytimeUpgrade.jpg
As we've previously mentioned, as of June 30 Microsoft is no longer be selling boxed copies of Windows XP or allowing manufacturers to install it directly (although some white-box vendors are immune). If you want to stick with XP, you'll need to purchase a machine running Vista Business and then get a downgrade licence to revert to XP.
Fran Foo at AustralianIT rang around local vendors to find out how much such a downgrade would cost. Pricing ranged from nothing (for HP models) to $83 to get an XP CD from Lenovo. If you decide to stick with Vista instead, check out our Vista hub for tips on how to make the most of Vista.
Local vendors gear for Vista downgrade [AustralianIT]

Comments

  • timdotnet @Tim

    Why would someone want to pay extra to use an 8 year old OS that's no longer in development ? CRAZY...

    Vista haters who have never used Vista and Apple' "we've got nothing good to say about our OWN products" have campaigned well to sway the minds of ignorant computer purchasers who will be goaded into spending good money on an ancient tired looking, feature lacking, OS that will soon be less and less useful as new technologies drag the world forward and leave these poor people behind.

    0
  • Mathew Walls Guest

    Purchase a machine running Vista Business and then get a downgrade licence to revert to XP? What are you, an idiot? Buy a computer with no OS installed and install whatever you like. Why pay for Vista just to install XP instead? In fact, why buy a prebuilt computer at all when you can pay pretty much any computer shop to build you a computer for cheaper and get exactly what you want and not have to worry about this "Vista is mandatory" crap?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles