Ten Handy Bash Aliases for Linux Users

TechRepublic's 10 Things blog posts 10 shortcut ideas for Linux users (and Terminal-friendly OS X hackers) to make the terminal a friendlier, faster place to work. To use them, open up the
.bashrc file found in your home directory and add lines in the following manner:
Alias NICKNAME='full command here'
Replace "NICKNAME" with a quick-type command, and put the full command in quotes. One example offered up by TechRepublic is a command to open up a file you regularly edit, like your
/etc/apt/sources.list repository list, with a single command:
For instance, when I used Enlightenment E16 (I now use E17), I was frequently editing the menu file ~/e16/menus/user_apps. Instead of constantly opening up a terminal and entering nano ~/.e16/menus/user_apps, I used an alias that allowed me to type emenu and start editing. I used this alias:
alias emenu='aterm nano -e ~/.e16/menus/user_apps'
Now, I just enter the command emenu (or I can enter that in the run command dialog) to open up this file in an editor.
Users of GNOME-based distributions like Ubuntu might want to switch
gedit in place of
nano -e for an easier-to-grasp graphical editor. Got your own bash shortcuts you put in every new Linux install? Share them in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink