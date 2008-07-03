TaskPlus Beefs Up Your Windows Mobile Task List

Windows Mobile devices only: Free application TaskPlus is a Today screen plug-in that reorders the standard task list interface on Windows Mobile devices into a compartmentalised and more manageable one. TaskPlus divides to-do's into into personal and business categories, and automatically prunes completed tasks. TaskPlus will also display birthday and appointment reminders in the same simplified and streamlined way it displays tasks. TaskPlus is a free download for Windows Mobile devices.
