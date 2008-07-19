Tap and Hold an Image to Save It to Your iPhone

iPhone owner Jason Kottke offers a handy tip for getting images onto your phone (or iPod touch): On any page in Mobile Safari, tap and hold an image to save it to your device. As Kottke points out, this is very useful for assigning images to your contacts or getting new wallpaper (as useful as the new ability to save email attachments, methinks). Hit up Facebook, for example, to grab photos of your pals to add to your address book. You'll need the updated iPhone 2.0 software to do this. Here's our rundown of all the features it adds.