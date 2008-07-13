SynthaSite Creates Your Web Site In-Browser

Web-based web site editor SynthaSite has relaunched itself with a brand new and radically more friendly user interface. Select your site's colour scheme and template, and then modify it using a what you see is what you get, drag and drop editor. Drag everything from basic text and images to forms, maps, videos and photo galleries onto your pages. Publish the site you've created directly through SynthaSite, either at the http://yoursitename.sythasite.com address or set your current URL to redirect to your SynthaSite, or you can download the work you've done and host it on your own web server. If SynthaSite isn't quite what you were looking for in a WYSIWYG editor, check out previously reviewed online editor Webon or if you're looking for a meatier project to wile away your weekend you can roll your own professionally designed web site.