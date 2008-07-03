Swurl Aggregates Your Online Activity in a Calendar

Web site Swurl aggregates your online activity in a simple blog-like format. From del.icio.us bookmarks and favourite YouTube videos to Twitter posts and Flickr photos, Swurl pulls it all into a simple blog-like interface. On the surface Swurl sounds similar to previously mentioned FriendFeed, but it's actually got a much different feel and offers a lot of customisation. Swurl's timeline feature stands out most, placing your links, photos, and other activities on a calendar timeline. For a nice example, check out Swurl founder Ryan Sit's Swurl page; if you like what you see, starting your own Swurl is free.
