Switching off snap-to-grid in PowerPoint

By default, PowerPoint uses its 'snap to grid' feature to make sure objects line up neatly. That's great for beginners, but irritating if you want to move items more precisely for a particular effect. It seems obvious that you should be able to turn this behaviour off, but in the allegedly more intuitive Ribbon interface, you could waste a lot of time looking.
A post on the official PowerPoint blog admits as much: "It's never been really easy to find, but it only got harder in Office 2007." More practically, it also details how to temporarily move items independently of the grid, as well as how to switch it off snap-to-grid permanently in both Office 2003 and 2007. Microsoft has promised to make this more obvious in a future release, but at least this helps fix the problem if you encounter it.
Quick Try This: Smooth sailing [The PowerPoint Team Blog]

  • minhtam Guest

    uhhh, just hold [ALT] while dragging the box or edge or corner...

    0
  • L Guest

    On the Home tab, in the Drawing group, click Arrange, point to Align, and then click Grid Settings.
    Tip You can also right-click on an empty area of the slide (not a placeholder (placeholders: Boxes with dotted or hatch-marked borders that are part of most slide layouts. These boxes hold title and body text or objects such as charts, tables, and pictures.)) or the margin around the slide, and then click Grid and Guides.

    Do one or both of the following:
    To position shapes or objects (object: A table, chart, graphic, equation, or other form of information. Objects created in one application, for example spreadsheets, and linked or embedded in another application are OLE objects.) to the closest intersection of the grid, under Snap to, select the Snap objects to grid check box.
    To position shapes or objects to grid lines that go through the vertical and horizontal edges of other shapes or objects, under Snap to, select the Snap objects to other objects check box.

    0

