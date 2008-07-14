switchAbit Syndicates Your Social Updates

A valid reason for never getting back to all those social web apps you signed up for is that updating them all with big news—or just a funny moment—requires a lot of logging in, typing or uploading, and then switching over. switchAbit, a free social syndication tool, offers the tools to create multiple "switches" for all your cool tools. So you can, say, upload a photo on Flickr, then have a link or thumbnail of it show up on your Blogger, Twitter, and your Facebook page. You can leave the syndicating switches always on, or head over to switchAbit to manually turn them on and off. If you're going to spend time posting about yourself, you may as well save some time doing it. switchAbit's beta test is free to sign up for and use.
