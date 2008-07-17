The Wired How-To Wiki details how to stream music from your home computer or a web host to any PC over the internet. The guide suggests several methods for creating playlists, including M3U, XSPF, and PLS playlists that point to your online tunes and stream them to any application you use open the playlist. Depending on what format you use, you can stream your playlist of choice with anything from iTunes and Windows Media Player to the Yahoo Music Jukebox and more. If you don't feel like putting in all that effort to roll your own solution, check out other sites and tools like previously mentioned JukeFly, SlimServer, and Orb.
Stream Your Digital Music Over the Internet
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
Fantastic, funnily never heard of anything like this before. It is sort of like setting up your own online radio station. Great idea. Will there be any copyright problems?