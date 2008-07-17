Stream Your Digital Music Over the Internet

The Wired How-To Wiki details how to stream music from your home computer or a web host to any PC over the internet. The guide suggests several methods for creating playlists, including M3U, XSPF, and PLS playlists that point to your online tunes and stream them to any application you use open the playlist. Depending on what format you use, you can stream your playlist of choice with anything from iTunes and Windows Media Player to the Yahoo Music Jukebox and more. If you don't feel like putting in all that effort to roll your own solution, check out other sites and tools like previously mentioned JukeFly, SlimServer, and Orb.