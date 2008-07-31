Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

StExBar Beefs Up Windows Explorer

Windows only: Free application StExBar adds a toolbar full of useful shortcuts and commands to Windows Explorer. Even better, the add-on binds keyboard shortcuts with virtually every action it adds, so you can create a new folder by hitting Ctrl-Shift-N, open a command prompt in the current folder by pressing Ctrl-M, or copy a full file path with Ctrl-Shift-C. We just highlighted several free tools to power up Windows Explorer, but StExBar is a new offering you might want to add to your list. StExBar is freeware, Windows only.

StExBar [via Download Squad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles