Snacks that Heal What Ails You

Yahoo and Men's Health round up seven snacks that heal, claiming that your best route to many common ailments lies in a well chosen snack from your supermarket. For example, rather than reaching for a can of soda when you're stressed, the article suggests a cup of low-fat yoghurt or a couple tablespoons of mixed nuts.

Scientists in Slovakia gave people 3 grams each of two amino acids — lysine and arginine — or a placebo and asked them to deliver a speech. Blood measurements of stress hormones revealed that the amino acid-fortified public speakers were half as anxious during and after the speech as those who took the placebo. Yoghurt is one of the best food sources of lysine; nuts pack tons of arginine.

The remaining six snacks cover your metabolism, energy and brain boosts, your immune system, alertness, and your—ahem—bedroom impulses.