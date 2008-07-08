Slim Ink posts books to your door

Voracious book lover but find it difficult to get to the local library? Australian book rental site Slim Ink could solve your reading woes. Like previously mentioned US-only service BookSwim, Slim Ink takes the DVD rent-by-post concept popularised by NetFlix and applies it to books, sending out titles you select along with a post-paid envelope to swap when you're ready. Plans range from $14 a month for a single book to $60 a month for a dozen out at a time. While the range isn't gigantic (and there's no download option), this is a good solution for people who can't access existing libraries (because of location or work hours) and don't want to build a collection of their own. If you've tried it out, let us know your experiences in the comments. [Slim Ink]