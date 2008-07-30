Skip Business School and Get Your 'Personal MBA'

Self-educator Josh Kaufman says you can bypass business school an earn a "Personal MBA" by reading the best books in business—and he offers 77 of his picks. Kaufman writes:

Top MBA programs don't have a monopoly on advanced business knowledge: you can teach yourself everything you need to know to succeed in life and at work. The Personal MBA Recommended Reading List features only the very best business books available, based on thousands of hours of research. So skip b-school and the $100,000 loan: you can get a world-class business education simply by reading these books.

Books fall under various categories from Productivity & Effectiveness, Marketing, Sales, & Negotiation, Entrepreneurship, to Strategy & Innovation. We mentioned the PMBA's first version back in 2005, but this is the update for 2008. Overall, the PMBA reading list looks like a fantastic resource for motivated autodidacts looking to get into business.