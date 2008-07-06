SimplyNoise Generates White Noise in Your Browser

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Web application SimplyNoise provides a no-frills interface to configure relaxing white noise right in your browser. Just fire up the web site and adjust the sliding orb to the intensity of white noise that's your sweet spot. As the site points out, white noise can be helpful for everything from aiding sleep to blocking distraction, and SimplyNoise is a no-nonsense application that does just that. If you'd prefer a little more depth and customisation from your white noise application, check out previously mentioned desktop apps like the Windows-only ChatterBlocker or the Mac-only Noise.

  • Steven ray Guest

    Is blackholemedia's "Noise" still available anywhere?

    The company's website appears to be inactive and MacUpdate's version of "Noise: is an old PPC one.

    Thanks.

