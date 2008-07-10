Set Up Quick Access to Your Gmail Media

Weblog Daily Tech Update details how to use the Quick Links feature available in the recently released Gmail Labs to create quick access links to the media attachments in your Gmail account. The Quick Links tool makes it dead simple to turn any advanced search into a quick sidebar link, and the post details a few advanced searches to create Quick Links specifically for video and audio. I've also added my own YouTube videos Quick Link for any email containing a YouTube link (I simply used http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=* as my search). If you've taken advantage of the Gmail Labs Quick Links feature, let's hear how you're using it in the comments. For even more advanced Gmail media wrangling, check out previously mentioned Xoopit.