Sendible Schedules Email, SMS, and Social Network Messages

Web site Sendible schedules sending messages to contacts in the future over email, text message, or social networks like Facebook and Myspace. Not only can you send messages to anyone on a schedule, but you can also update your status on sites like Facebook and Twitter on a schedule too (you know, to set up an alibi for that perfect murder). The site also has special tools for setting up reminders for sending messages to yourself, options for recurring messages, and a great calendar tool that lists all your scheduled messages. Aside from message sending, Sendible features a robust contact management you'll probably never use. Sendible is free to use but will cost you an email address to register.

