Searchme Displays Results in Cover Flow View



Web search engine Searchme displays search results using the three-dimensional Cover Flow interface you've come to know and love in iTunes and on your iPod for web pages. Searchme also guesses related categories for popular searches. For example, a search for "new york" might be related to baseball or business news, restaurant information, and architecture, and Searchme will give you search results within the selected category. Searchme performs optimally within category searches; keyword searches alone don't seem to yield the most relevant pages—for example, Lifehacker.com is nowhere near the top of the results for a search for "Lifehacker." Still, if you prefer to view screenshots of pages before you actually visit the page and don't use the Lifehacker-endorsed BetterSearch Firefox extension, the Cover Flow display grouped with search results might prove to be a valuable asset.