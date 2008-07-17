Search Internet Explorer Favorites in Vista with a Shortcut

If you've stored a good number of bookmarks (or, in Windows terms, "Favorites") in Internet Explorer and need quick access to them, the How-To Geek has you covered, at least in Windows Vista. By creating a simple saved search and creating a shortcut to it (so you or a launcher like Launchy can get at it), you'll have quick, search-able access to all your bookmarks. Anybody know a similarly simple method to searching favourites in Windows XP? Let's hear it in the comments.
