Search All Craigslist Sites at Once with Google



Wired's How-To Wiki details how to flex your Google-fu to get Craigslist results from every Craigslist domain. In essence, the author does a Google site search of Craigslist.org and excludes pages with the word 'directory' to eliminate directory listings of names and phone numbers. The resulting query looks like:

site:craigslist.org "search terms"

...where "search terms" is replaced by whatever you're looking for. Granted, Craigslist is designed primarily for local buying and selling of items, but if you don't have a Craigslist city near you or you don't mind trying to do some long-distance Craigslisting, this method can help you find good deals across the globe. You can limit your results to newer listings by using this method for filtering Google results by date.