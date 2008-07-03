Screen-by-Screen Guide to Installing KDE Apps in Windows

A project to port the KDE Linux Desktop's apps to Windows has been slowly gathering steam for some time now, but installing some of the more noteworthy apps, including the Kopete messenger, Amarok media manager, and Konqueror browser, can be a bit wonky. The Simple Help blog has a helpful screen-by-screen explanation of how to install KDE's backend in Windows and get your favourite apps installed and running. Not every project ports perfectly—Amarok, for example, requires some tweaking to get sound working—but some work just fine. For a fuller virtualization of KDE (or GNOME) apps in Windows, check out Adam's guide to running Linux apps seamlessly in Windows.