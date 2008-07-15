Scour Pays You to Improve Search Results

Search engine Scour aggregates results from Yahoo, Google, and MSN on one page, displays reviews and feedback from other Scour members about those results, and rewards you with points that you can trade in for a Visa gift card. Register for a free account at Scour, and use it each time you search the web. Accumulate enough Scour points and you can get a $25 Visa gift card.

Every member is awarded one point for every search, two for a vote and three for a comment with a maximum of 4 points a search. Once you aggregate at least 6,500 points you can cash them out for a $25 Visa gift card... it's more than you currently make from searching, right?

Since Scour uses results from Google, Yahoo, and MSN anyway, you're getting the same results you'd get if you were using those engines—but racking up points while you do. A Scour browser toolbar's available for for download as well.