Get yourself a discount cross-cut shredder

Regular Lifehacker AU poster Citizen Dee points out that Officeworks is currently selling a cross-cut shredder for the discount price of $59. Obviously no stranger to the joys of a shredder, Dee makes a good case for them:
As we all know, cross-cut creates more shreds which makes the output "finer" in a packing/composting sense but is also harder to reconstruct for the security conscious. I just got one and have spent the last ten minutes giddily shredding everything in sight (dangerous considering I haven't done my tax yet). Tip for buyers — they also sell oil for them which is going to be needed as a regular maintenance going by the sound of the motor (it's probably cheap for a reason).
au, organise, shredder, security,
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink