Get yourself a discount cross-cut shredder

Regular Lifehacker AU poster Citizen Dee points out that Officeworks is currently selling a cross-cut shredder for the discount price of $59. Obviously no stranger to the joys of a shredder, Dee makes a good case for them:

As we all know, cross-cut creates more shreds which makes the output "finer" in a packing/composting sense but is also harder to reconstruct for the security conscious. I just got one and have spent the last ten minutes giddily shredding everything in sight (dangerous considering I haven't done my tax yet). Tip for buyers — they also sell oil for them which is going to be needed as a regular maintenance going by the sound of the motor (it's probably cheap for a reason).