Scalable Fabric Puts Window Thumbnails in Your Widescreen Edges

Windows only: If working with minimized thumbnails sounds more convenient than multiple Alt+Tab clicks or taskbar hunting, Microsoft's Scalable Fabric tool might be right up your alley. The system tray utility lets you set a kind of force field around your desktop—whether that's one screen or two—and any windows you drag to an area outside your chosen area get minimized to thumbnails on the screen's edge. That can be pretty convenient if you're rocking two monitors or have a good deal of screen space. The app allows for colour customisations to tell your work apart at a glance, and while the sound and animations are a little dated, the basic concept seems to work solidly. Scalable Fabric is a free download for Windows systems only, and requires the .NET 1.1 framework.