Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Scalable Fabric Puts Window Thumbnails in Your Widescreen Edges

Windows only: If working with minimized thumbnails sounds more convenient than multiple Alt+Tab clicks or taskbar hunting, Microsoft's Scalable Fabric tool might be right up your alley. The system tray utility lets you set a kind of force field around your desktop—whether that's one screen or two—and any windows you drag to an area outside your chosen area get minimized to thumbnails on the screen's edge. That can be pretty convenient if you're rocking two monitors or have a good deal of screen space. The app allows for colour customisations to tell your work apart at a glance, and while the sound and animations are a little dated, the basic concept seems to work solidly. Scalable Fabric is a free download for Windows systems only, and requires the .NET 1.1 framework.

Microsoft Scalable Fabric [via Download Squad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles