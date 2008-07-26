Run CCleaner on a Schedule to Keep Your PC Crap-Free

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

For those of you who prefer automating your computer maintenance on a schedule, the How-To Geek weblog explains how to automatically de-crapify your PC nightly. Setting it up takes little more than creating a scheduled task in the Windows Task Scheduler, but it's a great way to regularly clean out your PC with a set-it-and-forget-it routine. For more automated maintenance, check out how to set up a self-repairing hard drive.

Setup CCleaner to Automatically Run Each Night in Vista or XP [the How-To Geek]

