Run CCleaner Instantly and Silently with a Keyboard Shortcut

The How-To Geek weblog details how to create a keyboard shortcut that—when pressed—will automatically run the popular Windows maintenance utility CCleaner with your default settings in the background. The setup is simple, requiring you to create a shortcut and add the /AUTO switch to the end of the target. Then you can just assign a keyboard shortcut through the Properties window. If you already obsessively run CCleaner to keep your computer pristine (judging by the results of our Hive Five best maintenance tools, you probably do), this shortcut will make life that much easier.