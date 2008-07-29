Roll Your Own System Administration Panel

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you're regularly digging into Windows' Control Panel and Administrative Tools to tinker with your system, or a friends', the How-To Geek has quite the time-saving tip for you. Both Windows XP and Vista have a built-in tool that lets you cherry-pick the tools you regularly use—disk management, user/group control, services, and the like—and pack them all into a custom panel. You can place a shortcut to this panel anywhere you'd like, and you can even add in links to helpful web pages or folder locations. Pretty handy stuff for professional sysadmins, or those folks regularly putting on their fix-it cap.

Create a Custom System Administration Panel in Windows XP or Vista [The How-To Geek]

