If you've ever purchased any furniture from Ikea (or similar mass-market retailers), you'll be familiar with the trials and tribulations of the S-shaped Allen keys (known by our US brethren as hex keys) supplied with many items to screw them together. Nate at Ikea Hacker came up with a way to simplify the process of using one to assemble or disassemble an item: cut one end off with a pair of bolt cutters, and then you can fit the remaining piece into an electric drill, giving you a powered Allen key that'll greatly speed up the task. Of course, you can already do this with a commercial L-shaped Allen key, but why pass up a freebie? [Ikea Hacker]
Rev up your Allen key
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
either that, or just buy a set of 'allen' key bits from bunnings that gives you all sizes - you can then drop into your electric drill