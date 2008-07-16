Rev up your Allen key



If you've ever purchased any furniture from Ikea (or similar mass-market retailers), you'll be familiar with the trials and tribulations of the S-shaped Allen keys (known by our US brethren as hex keys) supplied with many items to screw them together. Nate at Ikea Hacker came up with a way to simplify the process of using one to assemble or disassemble an item: cut one end off with a pair of bolt cutters, and then you can fit the remaining piece into an electric drill, giving you a powered Allen key that'll greatly speed up the task. Of course, you can already do this with a commercial L-shaped Allen key, but why pass up a freebie? [Ikea Hacker]