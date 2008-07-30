Repair Your Own Books

While books can be a dime a dozen these days (literally in some cases), sometimes you have a damaged book on your hands that a simple trip to Barnes and Noble can't replace. For books with sentimental, historical, or other value to you it's possible to perform simple repairs on your own. The members of the Preservation Services of the Dartmouth College Library have put together a comprehensive beginner's guide to repairing damaged books.

There are step-by-step manuals with photographs documenting how to repair torn pages, properly dry a waterlogged book, mend a spine, repair and tighten book hinges, and other minor and major repairs. While some of the repairs require less than common items like Japanese tissue paper, some hunting for parts and tools is more than worth it. Photo by Lin Pernille.