Ramlog Switches Your Linux Logs to RAM to Save Battery, Hard Drive Life

Linux only: Linux systems are constantly writing status updates to a variety of different system logs—great news for debugging developer-types, not so great for anyone trying to save battery life on the go or get more life from their hard drives. Ramlog is a straightforward program that has your Linux system write log updates to RAM during a session, then dumps them onto the hard drive when shutting down. Ramlog creates a fixed-size RAM disk, so your memory won't be overrun by over-active processes, and experienced users can still check out their logs. I can't attest to long-term proof of the savings, but the hard drive conservation alone makes it worth running this simple program. Ramlog is a free download for Linux systems only, with a few pre-built packages; otherwise, hit the "via" link for instructions on installing from source.

Ramlog [via Linux.com]

