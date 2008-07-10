Rainbow Folders Creates Super-Customised Folders for Easy Navigation

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Rainbow Folders, a free interface-tweaking utility, is a great tool for de-cluttering a desktop, directory, or other work spaces where distinct colours and shapes help your mind sort out what goes where. Rather than offering just four or five colour labels, Rainbow Colours lets you use Photoshop-like hue and saturation values to make distinct shades, and lets you choose between classic, XP, or Vista-style stand-up folders to further distinguish your stuff. The app can also add mouse-over tooltip text to a folder, in case your visual memory needs a quick refresher. Rainbow Folders is a free download for Windows systems only. Note: If the main link below is overwhelmed, you can grab the install package from Freeware Files.

Rainbow Folders [via Download Squad]

  • floogy Guest

    Is there a tool that can show colored lables on a helios fileserver in a heterogene network in Windows? We use for our network a such a unix fileserver that looks like the user is accustomed to it under windows and mac.

    I look for a tool to make the mac folder colores visible under Windows when mounting such colored folders.

